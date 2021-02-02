15 million baby bees could be seized and burned over Brexit rules
British beekeeper told his order of baby Italian bees would be destroyed if he tried to import themFull Article
Beekeeper Patrick Murfet says the "monumentally stupid situation" could cost him nearly £100,000.
A beekeeper trying to bring 15 million bees into the UK says he has been told they may be seized and burned because of post-Brexit..