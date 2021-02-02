Russian court orders 3½-year jail sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is already serving a 30-day prison term for parole violations following...Full Article
A Moscow court has ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his..
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny denounced a Moscow court hearing Tuesday on whether he should be sent to prison for years, calling..