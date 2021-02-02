Axios has recently published an extensive series of stories going behind the scenes of Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election defeat.Today it has put up a "bonus episode", featuring new details of a particularly wild meeting...Full Article
Donald Trump's wild Oval Office meeting with Sidney Powell broken down in detail
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law
Bleacher Report AOL
Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump,..