Biden admin designates Myanmar military's takeover a coup d'état, triggering aid freeze
Published
President Joe Biden designates Myanmar military's takeover a 'coup,' triggering a review of US assistance to the government.Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden designates Myanmar military's takeover a 'coup,' triggering a review of US assistance to the government.Full Article
The impact of the "coup" label may be minimal because humanitarian aid is exempt and other US limits are already in place on..
The Biden administration has formally determined that the military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup d'état, a designation..