Richard Jefferson sides with 'Courtside Karen' Juliana Carlos over LeBron James
Published
One former Cavalier isn’t on Team LeBron this time. Retired forward-turned-YES and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson was caught liking...Full Article
Published
One former Cavalier isn’t on Team LeBron this time. Retired forward-turned-YES and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson was caught liking...Full Article
Hawks fans booted from game after courtside argument with LeBron James
Four fans were ejected following a verbal spat with LeBron James in the midst of a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Atlanta Hawks...