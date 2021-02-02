'Courtside Karen' ejected from NBA game in Atlanta after argument with LeBron James of the Lakers
Published
James says he's glad fans are back in arena seats as the superstar and the spectator provide their accounts afterward.Full Article
Published
James says he's glad fans are back in arena seats as the superstar and the spectator provide their accounts afterward.Full Article
An Atlanta Hawks fan was ejected from the game after trading words with LeBron James from her courtside seat
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was happy fans are back at some NBA games amid the COVID-19 pandemic despite a..
Several fans are ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks following an argument with LeBron James.