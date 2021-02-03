Uncovered Potential Antiviral Treatment For COVID-19

Researchers from the University of Nottingham have discovered a novel antiviral property of a drug that could have major implications in how future epidemics / pandemics - including Covid-19 - are managed.
The study, published in Viruses*, shows that thapsigargin is a promising broad spectrum antiviral, highly effective...
