Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, to step down as CEO
Published
Bezos, 57, will be replaced in the summer by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon's cloud-computing business.Full Article
Published
Bezos, 57, will be replaced in the summer by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon's cloud-computing business.Full Article
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as chief executive of the tech company he founded but said the move "isn't about..
On Tuesday the world's second richest person said he intended to leave his role as Amazon CEO behind and morph into something, we..