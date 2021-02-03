Remains of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lie in honor at Capitol
Published
President Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol late Tuesday night to pay his respects to fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick,...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol late Tuesday night to pay his respects to fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick,...Full Article
The remains of US Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick arrive to lie in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda after he died after..
Watch VideoOne of the five people who died in the Capitol siege will lie in honor at the Capitol beginning..