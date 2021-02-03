Rachel Maddow Says Donald Trump's Impeachment Defense Gives the GOP a Catch-22
Published
A legal brief from Trump's defense team states that he still thinks he is the president, leaving Senate Republicans to either agree or...Full Article
Published
A legal brief from Trump's defense team states that he still thinks he is the president, leaving Senate Republicans to either agree or...Full Article
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump has parted ways with five of his lead impeachment lawyers ahead of the trial scheduled to..