Former ECB chief Mario Draghi on track to be Italy’s next prime minister
The former ECB president is due to meet Italy's president at lunchtime on Wednesday and be asked to solve the ongoing political crisis in Rome.Full Article
It comes after talks looking at reviving the governing coalition led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte collapsed on Tuesday.