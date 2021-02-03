Rihanna, Greta Thunberg anger India by backing protesting farmers
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg drew the ire of the Indian government Wednesday after they tweeted in support...Full Article
NEW DELHI (AP) — About 200 supporters of Indian farmers scuffled with police on Wednesday after being blocked from marching to an..