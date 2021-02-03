Country singer Morgan Wallen filmed hurling racial slur, apologizes - Insider
Published
Wallen was heard yelling a series of comments to a man near his Nashville home, and a neighbor filmed the incident, TMZ reported.Full Article
Published
Wallen was heard yelling a series of comments to a man near his Nashville home, and a neighbor filmed the incident, TMZ reported.Full Article
US singer Morgan Wallen has apologised for using the slur in a recently-discovered video.
Morgan Wallen is coming under fire after a video surfaced of him using the N-word. In a video obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old..