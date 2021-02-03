Sony hikes profit forecast after selling 4.5 million PS5 consoles in the holiday quarter
Published
Sony said sales at its gaming division rose 40% year-on-year, helped by the launch of its PS5 console.Full Article
Published
Sony said sales at its gaming division rose 40% year-on-year, helped by the launch of its PS5 console.Full Article
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Sony shipped 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units worldwide in 2020, as revealed by..
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Nintendo has posted earnings for a huge holiday quarter in which the Switch..