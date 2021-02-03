The UN Security Council disagreed on a joint statement condemning the coup in Myanmar but said talks would continue.Full Article
UN Security Council Fails To Agree on a Joint Statement Condemning the Myanmar Coup
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Security Council fails to agree statement condemning Myanmar coup
People in Myanmar's largest city - Yangon - banged pots to protest against the overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Takeaways From Military Coup In Myanmar – Analysis
Besides being a huge setback to democracy, the coup will put off the return of two million Rohingya refugees and embitter relations..
Eurasia Review