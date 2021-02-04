From RFK Jr To Latin America, Poland’s Anti-Vaxxers Find Friends Abroad – Analysis

Anti-COVID vaccine messages have spread to Poland thanks to pre-existing international networks of anti-vaxxers, far-right politicians and ultra-conservative groups that stretch from the US to Latin America.
By Claudia Ciobanu
“Iknow there’s a lot of slaughterhouses in Poland – you make the best kielbasa [sausage]...
