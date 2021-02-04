UK launches 'world first' trial mixing different Covid vaccines for first and second doses
A trial is being launched in the U.K. to explore whether using different Covid-19 vaccines for the first and second doses works.Full Article
A Government-backed study is being launched to determine whether different coronavirus vaccines can safely be used for the first..
British scientists are starting a study Thursday to find out if it's OK to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines.
