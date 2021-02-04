Biden ending US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
President Joe Biden will announce an end Thursday to U.S. support for a grinding five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that...Full Article
Biden "is going to announce an end to American support for offensive operations in Yemen," Sullivan told a White House briefing.
The US has been backing a Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels in the six-year war.