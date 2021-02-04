COVID Antibody Treatments Sit Unused, May Not Work For New Variants

Watch VideoIV treatments of lab-created monoclonal antibodies are meant for the early stages of infection, to help patients in danger of getting severely sick recover from COVID-19.
For Ken Wells in Arizona, it made all the difference. "It's kind of designed to keep you out of the hospital is what I understand it to be. So, if...
