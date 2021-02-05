Nasal Spray That Protects Against COVID-19 Also Effective Against Common Cold

Nasal Spray That Protects Against COVID-19 Also Effective Against Common Cold

Eurasia Review

Published

Research into a new drug which primes the immune system in the respiratory tract and is in development for COVID-19 shows it is also effective against rhinovirus. Rhinovirus is the most common respiratory virus, the main cause of the common cold and is responsible for exacerbations of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma...

Full Article