Research into a new drug which primes the immune system in the respiratory tract and is in development for COVID-19 shows it is also effective against rhinovirus. Rhinovirus is the most common respiratory virus, the main cause of the common cold and is responsible for exacerbations of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma...Full Article
Nasal Spray That Protects Against COVID-19 Also Effective Against Common Cold
Eurasia Review0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
6pm-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6pm-2021-01-18
Uncovered Potential Antiviral Treatment For COVID-19
Eurasia Review
Roche reports solid results in 2020
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
Some Winter-Related Symptoms That May Be Confused With COVID-19
During the winter months we often have allergies, common colds and the flu. But with a global pandemic, it’s easy to confuse your..
Veuer