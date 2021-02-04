‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin To Star Opposite Harry Styles In Amazon’s ‘My Policeman’
Coming off her Golden Globe and SAG nominations for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, Emma Corrin will star opposite Harry...Full Article
Lily James was reportedly circling the role of Marion in the romantic drama previous to Corrin.