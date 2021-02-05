Fatal shooting of police officer in New Mexico leads to a 40-mile chase and shootout
Published
The fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott on Thursday led to a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout with...Full Article
Published
The fatal shooting of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott on Thursday led to a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout with...Full Article
Interstate 10 near Las Cruces was closed in both directions into Thursday night following a deadly shootout that was captured on..