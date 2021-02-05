Trump will not testify or provide any statement at impeachment trial, lawyer says
President Joe Biden plans to proceed as if the impeachment trial is not taking place, according to White House officials.Full Article
President Donald Trump will reportedly not be testifying on his own behalf at next week's Senate impeachment trial.
Democrats are using the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump as a political “weapon” to bar the former president..