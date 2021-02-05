Amanda Todd case: Man accused in cyberbullying of B.C. teen extradited to face charges
Published
A Dutch man has been extradited to Canada to face charges connected to the death of a B.C. teenager, CTV News has learned.Full Article
Published
A Dutch man has been extradited to Canada to face charges connected to the death of a B.C. teenager, CTV News has learned.Full Article
The man accused of tormenting and extorting 15-year-old Amanda Todd before she killed herself has been extradited to Canada, CBC..