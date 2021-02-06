Understanding How High-Latitude Lakes Respond To And Affect Climate Change

To arrive at Nunavut, turn left at the Dakotas and head north. You can't miss it--the vast tundra territory covers almost a million square miles of northern Canada. Relatively few people call this lake-scattered landscape home, but the region plays a crucial role in understanding global climate change.
New research from Soren...
