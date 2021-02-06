A two-hour video, claiming to prove that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump, has been viewed tens of thousands of times online and aired on the cable channel One America News Network. But the video rehashes baseless conspiracy theories and debunked claims.Full Article
MyPillow CEO’s Video Rehashes Debunked Election Fraud Claims
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
