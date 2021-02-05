Christopher Plummer honored by ‘Sound of Music’ children: 'So long, farewell Captain'
Published
The legendary actor, who famously played Captain von Trapp in the 1965 musical “The Sound of Music,” passed away on Friday at age 91,...Full Article
Published
The legendary actor, who famously played Captain von Trapp in the 1965 musical “The Sound of Music,” passed away on Friday at age 91,...Full Article
Christopher Plummer, who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of..
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, best known for playing Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” died on Friday, February..