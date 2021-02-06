All is not lost for the Mets after missing out on Trevor Bauer; here's what they can still do
Published
They lost out in the Bauer sweepstakes, but the Mets can still make a few tweaks and upgrades to their 2021 rosterFull Article
Published
They lost out in the Bauer sweepstakes, but the Mets can still make a few tweaks and upgrades to their 2021 rosterFull Article
They lost out in the Bauer sweepstakes, but the Mets can still make a few tweaks and upgrades to their 2021 roster
Here is the latest from the MLB hot stove, including a massive signing for the defending World Series champs