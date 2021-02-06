California can't ban indoor worship as Covid precaution, Supreme Court rules
Published
The court said California can cap indoor services at 25 percent of a building’s capacity in regions where the pandemic is surging.Full Article
The Supreme Court is telling California it can’t enforce a ban on indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic.