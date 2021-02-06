Claudia Tenney to be declared winner in NY House race, judge rules
Published
New York Republican Claudia Tenney will be certified as the winner in the race to represent the state’s 22nd Congressional District,Full Article
Published
New York Republican Claudia Tenney will be certified as the winner in the race to represent the state’s 22nd Congressional District,Full Article
After 93 days of counting, canvassing and court orders, Oswego County Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte has ordered the..
Lawyers from Anthony Brindisi's legal team and Claudia Tenney's legal team presented their arguments to the court regarding the..