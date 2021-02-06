Woman charged in US Capitol riot can take trip to Mexico, federal judge says
Published
A Texas florist charged in connection with the US Capitol insurrection will be allowed to go to Mexico later this month, a federal judge...Full Article
Published
A Texas florist charged in connection with the US Capitol insurrection will be allowed to go to Mexico later this month, a federal judge...Full Article
Jenny Cudd had asked for permission to attend a "work-related bonding retreat" in Riviera Maya.
Texas flower shop owner Jenny Cudd, who was charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection, wrote to a federal judge asking..