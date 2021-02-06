President Biden Says Trump Shouldn't Receive Intelligence Briefings

Watch VideoPresident Biden said Friday there's "no need" to give intelligence briefings to former President Donald Trump, signaling the new administration may deny him a privilege typically offered to former commander in chiefs. 

In an interview with CBS, the president said it would be an unnecessary risk to provide Trump...

