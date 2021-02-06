Thousands protest Myanmar coup and internet ban
The protesters held up three-finger salutes, signs that critics of Monday's coup are growing louder.Full Article
Thousands of people spilled into the streets of Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, on Saturday to protest after Myanmar's military has..
