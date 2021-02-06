Bill Gates Warns That a Next Pandemic Could Be 10 times Worse
Published
The Microsoft co-founder explained that humanity is not prepared for the next pandemics. He also commented on how we could deal with them.Full Article
Published
The Microsoft co-founder explained that humanity is not prepared for the next pandemics. He also commented on how we could deal with them.Full Article
Red Cross, Missouri American Water wants residents to check their pipes ahead of cold blast
WCBI News at Six - Wednesday, December 16th, 2020