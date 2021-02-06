Trump impeachment attorney to use video of Democrats during trial
Bruce Castor, former President Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer, said he’ll highlight Democratic lawmakers’ rhetoric during next week’s trial.Full Article
Watch VideoWe're just days away from the second impeachment trial for former President Trump.
Thursday his defense..
On Monday, President Joe Biden briefly commented on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.