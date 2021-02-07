The seizure of South Korean tanker in the Persian Gulf by the Iranian authorities brings out many questions and dispositions about Iran’s relationship with the East Asian countries. Acts such as these acquire greater significance and urgency given the recent power transition in Washington. Unlike its predecessor, the Biden...Full Article
Tehran-Seoul Relations Under Biden Presidency – Analysis
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eyes On Ecuador: Presidential Elections Could Bring Back Citizens’ Revolution – Analysis
By Danny Shaw*
On February 7, Ecuador will hold elections for President and for its legislative body, with 137 positions..
Eurasia Review
Estonia’s Outgoing Government Leaves Damaged Security Legacy – Analysis
By Eoin Micheál McNamara*
In the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021, Estonia’s coalition government consisting of the..
Eurasia Review