Thousands rally in Yangon against Myanmar coup
Published
Thousands rallied against the Myanmar coup in Yangon Sunday, as an internet blackout failed to quash outrage over the military's power grab from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.Full Article
Published
Thousands of people took to Yangon's streets on Saturday (February 6) to denounce this week's coup, and the government moved to cut..
Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically-elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu..