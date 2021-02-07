Michigan football's Charles Woodson makes Pro Football Hall of Fame on first try
Published
Fomer Michigan football star Charles Woodson is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of three first-year inductees.Full Article
Published
Fomer Michigan football star Charles Woodson is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of three first-year inductees.Full Article
Charles Woodson, who spent 18 seasons prowling defensive backfields for the Packers and Raiders, is going into the Pro Football..
A big honor this morning for former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson. He was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of..