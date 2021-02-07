Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
Published
Leon Spinks won the light heavyweight division at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, beating Sixto Soria of Cuba in an upset to become one of five U.S. fighters to win goldFull Article
Published
Leon Spinks won the light heavyweight division at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, beating Sixto Soria of Cuba in an upset to become one of five U.S. fighters to win goldFull Article
Boxer Leon Spinks, who won an Olympic gold medal and then beat Muhammad Ali to become heavyweight champion, dies after long battle..
Former World Heavyweight Champion Leon Spinks, Jr. lost his five-year battle with prostate and other cancers, at the age of 67 on..