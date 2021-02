Wedged neatly between a doctor's surgery and a shuttered hairdressing salon, the five floor house in Shepherds Bush is just 5ft 6ins (1.6 metres) at its narrowest point and is currently on the market for £950,000 ($1,300,000, 1,100,000 euros). The unusual property, originally a Victorian hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors, was built sometime in the late 19th or early 20th century.