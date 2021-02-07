News24.com | Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks, who took the crown from Muhammad Ali in 1978 before losing a rematch, has died.Full Article
Spinks passed away after a long battle with cancer with only a few close friends and family present due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Former World Heavyweight Champion Leon Spinks, Jr. lost his five-year battle with prostate and other cancers, at the age of 67 on..