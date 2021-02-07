India, Massive Glacier Burst, 100-150 Casualties feared in flash flood
Published
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed on Uttrakhand’s Chamoli district flood situation and he is coordinating relief and rescue...Full Article
Published
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed on Uttrakhand’s Chamoli district flood situation and he is coordinating relief and rescue...Full Article
A rescue team has reached the spot and an evacuation work is underway. Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have..
A rescue team has reached the spot and an evacuation work is underway. Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have..