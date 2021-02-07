Quebec surpasses 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19
Published
Quebec reached a grim milestone Sunday when the province surpassed 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic as 32 new deaths were added.Full Article
