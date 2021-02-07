Indian authorities launched a search operation Sunday after part of a Himalayan glacier broke, sending a massive flood of water and debris slamming into two dams and damaging a number of homes. At least nine people were killed and...Full Article
Himalayan glacier breaks in India's north; flood kills nine, 140 missing
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Himalyan glacier causes deadly flood
Sky News UK Studios
At least nine people have died in northern India after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off, flooding two hydroelectric dams.
Dozens missing after a mountain glacier breaks in India
euronews (in English)
You might like
More coverage
Nine dead and dozens missing after broken glacier floods Indian power plants
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Indian authorities have launched a search operation after part of a mountain glacier broke, sending a massive flood of water and..