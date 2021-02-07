Donald Trump Banned From Ever Rejoining SAG-AFTRA
Donald Trump, who resigned from SAG-AFTRA on Thursday while facing almost certain expulsion from the union, has now been banned from...Full Article
Donald Trump doesn't want SAG-AFTRA, and they just made it perfectly clear they want nothing to do with him either ... forever and..
Au lieu de se faire renvoyer, Donald Trump a préféré quitter le syndicat des acteurs SAG-AFTRA.