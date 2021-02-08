Timothée Chalamet plays Edgar Scissorhands in Super Bowl spot, internet goes gaga
Young star teams with Winona Ryder for "sequel" to Tim Burton's eccentric '90s classic.Full Article
Horror director Tim Burton said he was glad to see his 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands” revived in the Super Bowl ad spot..
The TV spot, which debuted during the February 7 big game, offers a modern twist to the filmmaker's classic 'Edward Scissorhands'..