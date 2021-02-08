Australian Open | Thiem eases into second round
Dominic Thiem overcame an early wobble before overpowering Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(2) 6-2 6-3 to reach the second round of the Australian Open on MondayFull Article
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka wasted little time in breezing into the second round as the Australian Open began.