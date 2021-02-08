Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka sweep to start Australian Open runs
Published
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka won their opening matches at the Australian Open, with Williams topping Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 and...Full Article
Published
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka won their opening matches at the Australian Open, with Williams topping Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 and...Full Article
No problems for Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka on day one of the Australian Open as they ease into the second round.
Osaka pulled out of the semi-final of the Gippsland Trophy with a shoulder niggle but betrayed no sign of injury to the smattering..