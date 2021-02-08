Elon Musk puts up $100 million for global carbon reduction competition
Published
Tesla Inc boss and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is offering a $100 million prize in a four-year global competition to find a way...Full Article
Published
Tesla Inc boss and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is offering a $100 million prize in a four-year global competition to find a way...Full Article
Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Elon Musk is putting up $100 million as part of a new X Prize Foundation competition..
Elon Musk became the richest person in the world by dramatically improving electric vehicles, pushing forward a technology that..