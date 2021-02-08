Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Published
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady made the Buccaneers, their fans and their city believe from the moment he arrived in Tampa Bay. With help...Full Article
Published
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady made the Buccaneers, their fans and their city believe from the moment he arrived in Tampa Bay. With help...Full Article
Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring, and this time with a different team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Brady won a record fifth Super Bowl MVP following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but it is hard to..